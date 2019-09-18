A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their latest article on IoT in pharmaceutical manufacturing: how it will make a difference. In this article, experts at Infiniti provide a detailed look at how IoT will transform pharmaceutical manufacturing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005548/en/

Internet of things (IoT) has the power to revolutionize pharmaceutical manufacturing in processes ranging from drug discovery to remote patient access and monitoring. Several top pharma companies from around the globe are increasingly adopting IoT technologies in their manufacturing plants to achieve optimization and improve process efficiency. Earlier, due to different data formats for different processes in a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant, data access and interpretation posed a significant challenge for effective communication. IoT technologies enable standardization within a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant by effectively connecting network, equipment, and systems across the plant. Moreover, using IoT, pharma companies can gain access to real-time data and visibility of operations through the entire manufacturing process.

Despite technological advancements, the pressing matter pharma companies have to address is how to achieve more control over their operations within and outside the facilities to remain competitive, optimize time-to-market, avoid shipment delays, and reduce the waste. Request a free proposal to know we can help overcome this dilemma.

IoT in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Industrial mechanics and maintenance

Although the use of industrial monitoring devices is already widespread in the pharmaceutical industry, real-time status information is yet to be widely available. Using pharma IoT monitoring sensors, companies can instantaneously feed all relevant facility data into a single dashboard and can alert a supervisor in case of any abnormal conditions or urgent maintenance requirements. IoT in pharmaceutical manufacturing will also enable handling critical conditions remotely.

Managing pharma supply chain

Once the drugs leave the manufacturing plant, they travel through different modes of transport and may be subject to varying temperatures and weather conditions. Although in most cases care is undertaken to maintain the packages within the prescribed temperatures, chances of variations during transit cannot be completely ruled out. IoT can be helpful in such situations to provide real-time data to manufacturers with improved supply chain visibility. The temperature changes or any damage to the products will be immediately notified to the manufacturers to determine whether the drugs are fit to sell or not.

In the pharmaceutical industry, mistakes have serious consequences, so progress will always have to be slow and cautious. Get in touch with our experts to learn how our solutions can help companies in the pharmaceutical industry.

Controlling drug manufacturing environment

In pharmaceutical manufacturing, sub-optimal environmental conditions can often prove to be fatal. However, this obstacle can be easily overcome using IoT. Pharma IoT establishes transparency in drug production and storage environment by allowing multiple sensors to monitor environmental indicators such as temperature, humidity, radiation, and light in real-time.

Learn more about Infiniti's solutions for the pharma industry. Request for more information.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit:https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005548/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us