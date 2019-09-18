

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Herbalife Nutrition (HLF), a global nutrition company, has partnered with China's Tencent to upgrade the company's technological capabilities and boost business growth. The three-year plan will deliver a personalized online store for service providers and sales representatives on a social customer relationship management platform.



Under the partnership, Tencent will be fully responsible for the technical development, including system research, requirements analysis, solution design, system design, and program development.



'With the implementation of an 'Industrial internet strategy' and the development of the digital economy, Tencent is committed to partnering with various industries in their digitalization efforts and becoming the driving force behind China's digitalization,' said John Dao, vice president of Tencent Cloud.



