Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1138D ISIN: KYG875721634 Ticker-Symbol: NNND 
Tradegate
18.09.19
15:19 Uhr
39,750 Euro
-0,100
-0,25 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
FTSE China 50
1-Jahres-Chart
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,450
39,600
15:39
39,400
39,600
15:39
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HERBALIFE NUTRITION
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD37,870+1,07 %
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD39,750-0,25 %