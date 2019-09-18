Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest market segmentation analytics engagement for a leading player in the European pharmaceutical industry. The pharma sector in Europe is fraught with challenges owing to the growing popularity of biosimilars. In such a scenario, market segmentation analytics has been proven to be useful in driving higher returns by identifying the high potential market segments.

At Quantzig, we understand the challenges faced by our pharma clients which is why we've curated a comprehensive portfolio of advanced market segmentation analytics solutions to help them segment their target market based on several variables. Our advanced market segmentation analytics solutions designed for the pharma sector focuses on leveraging advanced analytics and statistical techniques to identify market segments with high growth potential.

The Business Problem

With the growing popularity of biosimilars and sky-rocketing costs, our client was looking at scaling their R&D initiatives to develop new drugs and address the issues arising due to the disruptions in healthcare. However, they failed to identify the high-potential market segments which further hindered their ability to drive profitable growth. They approached Quantzig to leverage its expertise in market segmentation analytics and ensure they cover core variables such as demographic, geographic, behavioral, and psychographic segmentation.

"Our market segmentation analytics solutions enable companies to divide their customers into homogenous groups so that they can create targeted campaigns to meet the needs of different market segments," says a market segmentation analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered

To help the client address their challenges, our analytics experts developed a comprehensive three-pronged approach that leveraged market segmentation analytics to segment the target market based on various factors such as demographics, geography, and behavior. Moreover, by dividing the market into different segments the client was able to identify new opportunities to drive growth and demand for their products.

Quantzig's market segmentation analytics solutions helped the client to:

Achieve a 3x improvement in the ROI generated from target market segments

Identify new profitable segments

Quantzig's market segmentation analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Developing new drugs to cater to the needs of different market segments

Targeting individuals based on their requirements

