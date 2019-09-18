The global workforce analytics market size will grow by USD 842.89 million during 2019-2023. This market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by end-users (retail, BFSI, telecom IT, healthcare, manufacturing, and other end-users) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005563/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global workforce analytics market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

For More Information @ Request for Free Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

The global workforce analytics market has 28 major vendors as market participants. Pure play and category-specific vendors are focused on a relatively lower number of markets as compared to the diversified and industry-specific vendors that have a wider focus across markets. 89% of the players in the market are pure play and category-focused in terms of their overall offerings.

ADP LLC, IBM Corp., Oracle Corp. SAP SE, and Workday Inc. are the dominant vendors in the global market, while Paycor Inc., Tableau Software Inc., The Ultimate Software Group Inc., Kronos, Infor Inc., and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. hold a strong position in the global market.

ADP LLC newest product offerings include:

ADP DataCloud: The product offers reporting and analytics features and generates data insights based on the workforce data.

Workforce Analytics Capability with Executive and Manager Insights: The company launched this solution in September 2018, by integrating AI and ML technologies to generate workforce insights and provide updates to business executives of enterprises in real time.

IBM Corp. is another leading vendor in the workforce analytics market. In line with the global workforce analytics market, the company's newest product offerings include:

IBM Watson Talent Insights HR analytics: This product provides fast, strategic, and fact-based decisions to improve business outcomes.

AI OpenScale: A platform for companies to build, run, manage, and operate AI applications.

Oracle Corp. latest product offerings include:

Oracle Analytics for HR This product offers a comprehensive view of employee data, predict employee actions, analyze workforce, and optimize workforce budgets.

Oracle Digital Assistant for enterprises Launched in October 2018, the product is aimed at improving the productivity of employees.

Access Free Sample Report here https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report

Key topics covered

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Retail Market size and forecast 2018-2023

BFSI Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Telecom IT Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Healthcare Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Manufacturing Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other end-users Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Mobile applications for workforce analytics

Growth of AI-based workforce analytics

Growing number of acquisitions and partnerships

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ADP LLC

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

IBM Corp.

Kronos Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Paycor Inc.

SAP SE

Tableau Software Inc.

The Ultimate Software Group Inc.

Workday Inc.

APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.technavio.com/report/workforce-analytics-market-industry-analysis?

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005563/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com