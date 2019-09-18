The global workforce analytics market size will grow by USD 842.89 million during 2019-2023. This market report provides a detailed analysis of the market by end-users (retail, BFSI, telecom IT, healthcare, manufacturing, and other end-users) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).
Vendor Landscape
The global workforce analytics market has 28 major vendors as market participants. Pure play and category-specific vendors are focused on a relatively lower number of markets as compared to the diversified and industry-specific vendors that have a wider focus across markets. 89% of the players in the market are pure play and category-focused in terms of their overall offerings.
ADP LLC, IBM Corp., Oracle Corp. SAP SE, and Workday Inc. are the dominant vendors in the global market, while Paycor Inc., Tableau Software Inc., The Ultimate Software Group Inc., Kronos, Infor Inc., and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. hold a strong position in the global market.
ADP LLC newest product offerings include:
- ADP DataCloud: The product offers reporting and analytics features and generates data insights based on the workforce data.
- Workforce Analytics Capability with Executive and Manager Insights: The company launched this solution in September 2018, by integrating AI and ML technologies to generate workforce insights and provide updates to business executives of enterprises in real time.
IBM Corp. is another leading vendor in the workforce analytics market. In line with the global workforce analytics market, the company's newest product offerings include:
- IBM Watson Talent Insights HR analytics: This product provides fast, strategic, and fact-based decisions to improve business outcomes.
- AI OpenScale: A platform for companies to build, run, manage, and operate AI applications.
Oracle Corp. latest product offerings include:
- Oracle Analytics for HR This product offers a comprehensive view of employee data, predict employee actions, analyze workforce, and optimize workforce budgets.
- Oracle Digital Assistant for enterprises Launched in October 2018, the product is aimed at improving the productivity of employees.
Key topics covered
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Market segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-user
- Retail Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- BFSI Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Telecom IT Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Healthcare Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Manufacturing Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Other end-users Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Mobile applications for workforce analytics
- Growth of AI-based workforce analytics
- Growing number of acquisitions and partnerships
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- ADP LLC
- Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.
- IBM Corp.
- Kronos Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- Paycor Inc.
- SAP SE
- Tableau Software Inc.
- The Ultimate Software Group Inc.
- Workday Inc.
APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
