

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced Wednesday the launch of Amazon PayCode in the U.S. as another payment option for its online customers. Customers can choose Amazon PayCode at checkout and then pay for their purchase in cash at one of 15,000 Western Union locations, with the items being shipped once customers pay for their purchase. It is already available in 19 countries around the world.



Amazon PayCode will be rolling out to customers over the coming weeks.



Separately, Amazon Cash, which enables customers to load cash into their Amazon Balance for making online Amazon purchases, is now available in over 100,000 cash-loading locations nationwide.



Customers in the U.S. who prefer to use cash are now even more able to enjoy Amazon's vast selection, low prices, and fast, free shipping with no fees.



The launch of Amazon PayCode and expansion of Amazon Cash will offer customers two additional options to pay for their Amazon purchases in cash with no added fees.



