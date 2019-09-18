The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 17 September 2019 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1319.78 p

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1305.53 p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1340.99 'XD' p

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1326.74 'XD' p

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

