Taiwan Online Advertising Market Would be Driven by Continued Growth in the Number of Social Media Users and Increasing Penetration of Smartphones: Ken Research

The expenditure on digital advertising is expected to increase as the economic condition of the country improves and the internet penetration increases. Advertisers from Hospitality & Tourism, Banking, FMCG, Automotive and Real Estate are expected to show massive growth over the forecasted period 2019-2023.

The government is actively promoting the mobile medium by introducing services like free Wi-Fi with 4,400 hotspots spread all over the country making the internet more accessible to people anywhere. New advertising technologies are going to drive the expenditure by advertisers in this market space. In addition to that, emergence of multiple start-ups is also expected to push this market to higher valuations in the future.

Percentage share of social media advertising in online advertising market is expected to positively incline registering a CAGR of close to 18% with growth in the number of social media users during 2019-2023. This would be facilitated by a proportionate rise in number of social media ads in the country by the end of 2023.

Taiwan online advertisement market is estimated to grow at a positive double digit CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2023. Expenditure on online advertising by major companies is further expected to increase due to improvement in business environment and growing market for start-ups. The E-commerce market in Taiwan is also expected to rise thus, giving the companies another platform to reach out to their target customers. Apart from that, the government of Taiwan is also working towards improving the internet infrastructure and promoting mobile payments in the country which is further anticipated to give a boost to this market in Taiwan. The E-commerce market in Taiwan has grown at a rapid pace over the past few years, with a market size of USD 42.7 billion in 2017. Furthermore, it is predicted that the country's online retail platforms will eventually overtake sales in physical retail stores therefore, accounting for over half of the multi-billion-dollar retail sector. Taiwan has an efficient internet infrastructure with the internet speed being recorded at 20.79 Mbps which is 11th fastest in global terms, even much faster than the US and most of its Southeast compatriots. This has made the experience of using social media smoother, thereby resulting in more number of people preferring internet over other mediums. Also, Taiwan has a population of around 24 million residents out of which 20.8 million users are internet users and 21 million are active social media users as of 2018. The country has an exceptionally high internet penetration rate of 88% which gives a major impetus to the online advertisement space and it is further expected to rise in the near future. New advertising technologies such as programmatic advertisements, more effective targeting strategies, introduction of automated tools to increase the view-ability of the ad by publishers, better utilization of ad space inventory will be some of the key drivers which will aid the online advertisement market in Taiwan to grow over the forecasted period. The advertisers have started preferring dynamic targeting which helps to improve the impact of online advertising. The expenditure on online advertising by the companies is expected to increase due to the improvement in business environment and growing market for start-ups. The government policies are supporting start-ups and initiatives which aim to integrate small businesses into the digital economy that will improve the prospects of Taiwan online advertisement market. The concept of automated advertising platforms could help advertisers in saving time and resources by helping them to manage countless ad campaigns. The automated platforms uses data to bid on ad space, detects which ads are doing better and putting in more bids for the ones that result in more conversions. New emerging players or start ups need to invest in automation so as to reach the derived ROI.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "Taiwan Online Advertisement Outlook To 2023 - By Medium (Desktop and Mobile), Type (Display, Video, Search, Buzz / Content and Others), Further Segmentation by Medium (Desktop and Mobile), By Sectors (FMCG, Healthcare, Entertainment & Media, BFSI, E-Commerce and Others), and By Cost Model (CPC, CPM and CPA)" believe that rising E-commerce sector, new advertising technologies, growth of start-ups and supportive government policies are going to drive the Taiwan online market space in the future. The market is expected to register a double digit positive CAGR of 17% in terms of advertisement expenditure during the forecast period of 2018-2023E.

Key Segments Covered:

By Type (On the Basis of Ad Spent)

Digital Advertising Market



Traditional Advertising Market

By Medium (On the Basis of Ad Spent)

Desktop Advertising



Mobile Advertising

By Type (On the Basis of Ad Spent)

Display Advertising



Video Advertising



Search Advertising



Buzz / Content Advertising



Other Advertising (Mail Advertising, MMS and SMS)

By Type On the basis Of Platforms (On the Basis of Ad Spent)

Social Media Advertising



Facebook





Instagram





Others



Video Advertising



YouTube





Others



Search Advertising



Google





Yahoo





Others

Further Segmentation by Medium (Desktop and Mobile, On the Basis of Ad Spent), 2013-2018

Social Media Advertising



Mobile





Desktop



Video Advertising



Mobile





Desktop



Search Advertising



Mobile





Desktop



Buzz / Content Advertising



Mobile





Desktop



Other Advertising (Mail Advertising, MMS and SMS)



Mobile





Desktop

By Sectors (On the Basis of Ad Spent)

FMCG



Healthcare



Entertainment & Media



Finance and Financial insurance



E-Commerce



Others (Retail, Fashion, Tele-Communications, Government, Real Estate, Government/NGO and Others)

By Cost model (On the Basis of Ad Spent)

CPM



CPC



CPA

Key Target Audience

Advertising Agencies

Social Networking Platforms

End User Industries Investing in Online Advertising

Investors

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period - 2013-2018

2013-2018 Forecast Period - 2019-2023

Companies Covered in Taiwan Online Advertisement Market:

Major Ad Agencies

Growth Hackers



Gremlin Works



Fimmick



Asia Pac



J Walter Thompson



iProspect- Taiwan



Others (Dentsu Network, Web Gene, Lion& Lion Co.)

Major Online Platforms

Google and YouTube



Facebook



Instagram



Yahoo



Line

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Taiwan Online Advertising Market Introduction

Stakeholders in Taiwan Online Advertisement Market

Online Advertisement Market Value Chain Analysis in Taiwan Online Advertising Market

Online Advertising Market Taiwan Online Advertising Market Size, 2013-2018

Taiwan Online Advertising Market Segmentation, 2013-2018

SWOT Analysis of Taiwan Online Advertising Market

Trends and Developments in Taiwan Online Advertising Market

Online Advertising Market Issues and Challenges in Taiwan Online Advertising Market

Online Advertising Market Regulatory Framework in Taiwan Online Advertising Market

Online Advertising Market Customer Profiling in Taiwan Online Advertisement Market

Online Advertisement Market Case Studies Covered in Taiwan Online Advertisement Market

Online Advertisement Market Comparative Landscape in Taiwan Online Advertisement Market

Online Advertisement Market Taiwan Online Advertising Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2019-2023

Analyst Recommendations in Taiwan Online Advertisement Market

For more information on the market research report please refer to the link below:

https://www.kenresearch.com/media-and-entertainment/advertising/taiwan-online-advertisement-outlook/246531-94.html

