Arcutis, Inc.'s Development Program for Eczema

- ARQ-252 potential to offer "Best in Class" topical JAK therapy

- Potent and highly selective inhibitor of JAK1

- Phase 2b study in adult patients with eczema anticipated to start in the first half of 2020

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / Arcutis, Inc. ("Arcutis"), a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases with high unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology, today provided details on its ARQ-252 clinical development program for eczema. ARQ-252 is a potent and highly selective topical small molecule inhibitor of janus kinase type 1 ("JAK1") that Arcutis is developing for eczema and other inflammatory dermatoses. Arcutis anticipates initiating a Phase 2b study in the first half of 2020 to evaluate the compound as a potential treatment for eczema.

Frank Watanabe, Arcutis' President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "JAK1 inhibition is a promising approach to inflammatory dermatologic diseases. The key to this approach is effective JAK1 inhibition with little or no JAK2 inhibition, which, based on data to date, we believe ARQ-252 delivers. We look forward to initiating our Phase 2b study in eczema in the first half of 2020."

Many inflammatory cytokines and other signaling molecules rely on the JAK pathway, and specifically JAK1, which plays a central role in immune system function. Inhibition of JAK1 has been shown to treat a range of inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, Crohn's disease, and eczema. Arcutis believes that, due to its high selectivity for JAK1 over JAK2, ARQ-252 has the potential to treat inflammatory diseases without causing the hematopoietic adverse effects typically associated with JAK2 inhibition.

In 2018, Arcutis signed an option and license agreement with Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd. of China for an exclusive license to the active pharmaceutical ingredient in ARQ-252 for all topical dermatological uses in the United States, Europe and Japan.

About Eczema

Eczema covers a broad category of inflammatory skin conditions, all characterized by itching, redness, and scaling. Varieties of eczema include atopic dermatitis, allergic (eg. poison ivy) and irritant contact dermatitis, nummular (coin-shaped) eczema, seborrheic dermatitis, and dyshidrotic eczema. These conditions can have an acute onset characterized by fluid filled small blisters (vesicles) or a more chronic onset with increased skin thickness, scaling, and accentuation of the skin lines. The impact of all forms of eczema can be substantial, leading to work absences or disability, social stigmatization, and psychosocial distress.

About Arcutis - Bioscience, applied to the skin.

Arcutis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases with high unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases and conditions, or immuno-dermatology. Our strategy is to identify and develop treatments against validated biological targets in dermatology to bridge the treatment innovation gap in dermatology, while maximizing our probability of technical success and financial resources. Arcutis exploits recent innovations in inflammation and immunology to develop potential best-in-class therapies against validated biological targets, leveraging our deep development, formulation and commercialization expertise to bring to market novel dermatology treatments. Arcutis is currently developing two novel compounds (ARQ-151 and ARQ-252) for multiple indications including, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and eczema. For more information, please visit www.arcutis.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

