Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Sep-2019 / 15:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 17/09/2019) of GBP55.67m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 17/09/2019) of GBP40.15m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 17/09/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 192.55p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 187.92p excluding current period revenue* Ordinary share price 167.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (13.27%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 107.06p 14500000 ZDP share price 109.00p Premium to NAV 1.81% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 17/09/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 20553 EQS News ID: 875979 End of Announcement EQS News Service

