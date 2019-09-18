The global sleep mask market size is poised to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005583/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global sleep mask market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Online sales of beauty products including sleep masks have increased considerably in recent years due to the convenience and discounts offered by the e-commerce platforms. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the increasing number of new product launches. In addition, increasing investments and M&A activities are anticipated to further boost the sleep mask market during the forecast period.

Increasing number of new product launches are expected to contribute to the sleep mask market growth during the forecast period. Market participants are increasing their visibility by adopting omnichannel retail strategies to reach out to a wider target audience. For instance, in August 2019, France-based SISLEY launched the Sisley Paris Velvet Sleeping Mask, which offers long-lasting hydration and softness. Similarly, in July 2019, Olay launched the Olay Hydrating Overnight Gel Mask, which offers nourishment to the skin.

Vendors in the sleep mask market have been engaging in M&A activities to leverage the growth potential in the cosmetics industry. These M&As serve to strengthen their presence in the regional and global markets while expanding their product portfolios. Furthermore, some equity firms are also investing in the market which will further drive the sleep mask market during the forecast period.

For More Information: Request Free Sample Pages

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Amorepacific Corp.

Beiersdorf AG

CHANEL SAS

Christian Dior SE

Groupe Clarins

L'Oréal SA

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter Gamble Co.

Unilever Group

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel:

The Sleep Mask Market can be broadly categorized into the following:

Offline

Online

Key Regions for the Sleep Mask Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

Europe

North America

APAC

MEA

South America

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Industry are:

Alcohol Wipes Market Global Alcohol Wipes Market by product (sensitive sanitizing alcohol wipes and soft sanitizing alcohol wipes) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Anti-acne Cosmetics Market- Global Anti-acne Cosmetics Market by product (cleansers, emulsions, and masks) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005583/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com