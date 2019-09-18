

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Tuesday, when Edward Snowden published his memoir, the U.S. government filed a civil lawsuit against the former CIA employee who leaked the country's top secret intelligence data, saying he violated the non-disclosure agreements he signed with both CIA and NSA.



The lawsuit alleges that Snowden published his book, titled 'Permanent Record', without submitting it to the national security and intelligence agencies for pre-publication review, in violation of his obligations under the agreements he signed.



Citing this reason, the Justice Department said that the government is seeking all proceeds earned by Snowden from the sale of the book, which was listed as no. 1 on Amazon's bestseller list on Day 1.



However, the lawsuit does not seek to stop or restrict its publication or distribution.



It has also been alleged that Snowden has given public speeches on intelligence-related matters, which the lawsuit claims is in violation of his non-disclosure agreements.



The lawsuit also named the corporate entities involved in publishing Snowden's book as nominal defendants.



'The United States is suing the publisher solely to ensure that no funds are transferred to Snowden, or at his direction, while the court resolves the claims,' the Justice Department said in a press release.



In an earlier lawsuit, Snowden is facing criminal charges for his alleged disclosures of classified information, following which the Department of State revoked his passport.



The former National Security Agency contractor, who leaked highly classified documents about U.S. telephone and internet surveillance in 2013, escaped to Russia.



He has been living in Moscow since then as the Russian government granted him asylum.



