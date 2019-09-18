The "CHILDWISE The Monitor Report 2019 Children's Media Use and Purchasing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive annual report focused on children and young people's media consumption, purchasing habits and social issues.
Around 2000 children aged 5-16 in schools across the UK complete the survey, on topics as varied as their favourite apps, what they spend money on, sports played, and their views on education and employment.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview and Summary
2. Introduction
3. Technology Summary
4. Websites and Apps Summary
5. Youtube Summary
6. Gaming Summary
7. Viewing Habits Summary
8. Services and Content Summary
9. Mobile Phones Summary
11. Music Summary
12. Reading Summary
13. Childrens Equipment Summary
14. Money Summary
15. Children's Purchasing Summary
16. Sport and Activities Summary
17. Health and Wellbeing Summary
18. Education and Employment Summary
19. Appendix
