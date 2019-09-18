The "CHILDWISE The Monitor Report 2019 Children's Media Use and Purchasing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive annual report focused on children and young people's media consumption, purchasing habits and social issues.

Around 2000 children aged 5-16 in schools across the UK complete the survey, on topics as varied as their favourite apps, what they spend money on, sports played, and their views on education and employment.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview and Summary

2. Introduction

3. Technology Summary

4. Websites and Apps Summary

5. Youtube Summary

6. Gaming Summary

7. Viewing Habits Summary

8. Services and Content Summary

9. Mobile Phones Summary

11. Music Summary

12. Reading Summary

13. Childrens Equipment Summary

14. Money Summary

15. Children's Purchasing Summary

16. Sport and Activities Summary

17. Health and Wellbeing Summary

18. Education and Employment Summary

19. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fob7xf

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005654/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900