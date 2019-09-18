Former Accenture executive and renowned sourcing and procurement expert brings extensive background partnering with Fortune 500 clients to transform the procurement function.

Globality today announced the appointment of Keith Hausmann as its chief revenue officer overseeing the company's business development, sales, and growth initiatives. Hausmann's extensive experience pioneering and leading outsourced procurement services for Fortune 500 companies furthers Globality's vision of bringing transformative innovation to the purchase and sale of B2B services and creating a new ecosystem for global trade.

In this newly created role, Hausmann will scale the company's business development and sales efforts, partnering closely with the Customer Success, Marketing, Engineering, Product, and Operations teams.

"Having led procurement organizations for more than twenty years and directly experiencing the frustrations and inefficiencies with antiquated processes, I was immediately drawn to Globality and the unique and innovative Platform that the company has created. Utilizing AI as a Digital Sourcing Partner and automating the end-to-end sourcing process give global enterprises the unprecedented opportunity to achieve an elevated stakeholder experience, superior provider quality, lower total costs, and increased collaboration," said Keith Hausmann, Globality's chief revenue officer.

Hausmann was previously managing director at Accenture, where he led one of the largest procurement operations in the world with more than fifteen thousand employees. He was responsible for developing and managing Accenture's global sourcing, procurement, and supply chain business process services, including sales, R&D, technology, service delivery, and client relationship management. Prior to that, Hausmann co-founded Procurian, which pioneered the concept of outsourcing procurement and was acquired by Accenture.

"We are thrilled to have Keith bring his extensive knowledge about the opportunity to disrupt traditional procurement to Globality. Keith will make a major contribution to Globality's efforts to completely redesign the sourcing process and to deliver substantial value to our customers. Keith's work partnering with Fortune 500 clients, combined with his successful entrepreneurial experience, will expedite the transformational innovation Globality fosters as we implement our AI-powered Platform and marketplace. Globality has uncovered one of the biggest remaining domains of enterprise untouched by sophisticated technology. Keith is an outstanding addition to our leadership team as we bring to market a unique solution for digitizing the sourcing process," said Joel Hyatt, Globality's co-founder, chairman, and CEO.

About Globality

Globality is a Silicon Valley-headquartered tech company co-founded by Joel Hyatt and Lior Delgo to connect multinational companies with the world's best service providers at the right price for every project. Through its AI-powered Platform, Globality is bringing digital transformation to the sourcing industry. Globality's Artificial Intelligence replaces the archaic analog Request for Proposal (RFP) and efficiently matches companies with outstanding service providers that meet their specific needs, cutting the sourcing process from months to hours and delivering savings of 20 percent or more for companies. In January 2019, Globality raised $100 million from the SoftBank Vision Fund, bringing to $172 million the total investment it has raised since its founding four years ago. For more information, visit Globality's website.

