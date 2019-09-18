ClarionDoor, LLC: Branch Launches Bundled Home and Auto Insurance Products Using ClarionDoor Technology

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's impossible to escape the hype large insurance companies, data providers, and software vendors create using industry buzzwords (https://www.legalnetinc.com/2017/06/22/13-digital-insurance-buzzwords-you-need-to-know/), like blockchain, big data, telematics, or artificial intelligence (AI). However, emerging InsurTech challengers, like Branch Financial, Inc. (Branch) (http://www.ourbranch.com/), are moving beyond the hype by using modern technology from ClarionDoor (http://www.clariondoor.com/) to create and bundle insurance products with the industry's most accurate insurance premiums ever.



"In order to accomplish our goals of a fast and bundled buying experience, we knew that our technology was going to have to take main stage," said Joe Emison, CTO at Branch (https://www.linkedin.com/in/joemastersemison/). "We were extremely picky when reviewing software vendors and, at first, it looked like I'd need to build everything in house. ClarionDoor was exactly the kind of software we'd hoped to find, and we couldn't be more pleased with the results. Their tech stands on its own merits, but most importantly, their support team has been outstanding. They're always available, know what they're doing, and work quickly."

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Branch is an InsurTech company providing personal auto, homeowners' or renters', and umbrella insurance products. The company's direct-to-consumer customer experience outshines the industry standard easily with a less than one-minute buying process and little else needed beyond name and address.

"Branch's success launching their direct-to-consumer, bundled home and auto products on the ClarionDoor platform is a perfect example of how insurers can partner with software vendors to help focus on innovation rather trying to do everything in-house," said Michael DeGusta, CEO at ClarionDoor (https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaeldegusta/). "On a personal note, having been a part of the first wave of direct-to-consumer, personal lines products, it's thrilling to finally reach the promised land of 'name + address = quote.' To now get to share that reality with Branch and ClarionDoor makes it all the better."

ClarionDoor's Digital Distribution Suite (CD Digital Distribution Suite) helps property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies rapidly improve speed-to-market with unrivaled rate/quote/bind, issuance, and forms management functionality which enhances the user and customer experience and optimizes new and existing distribution channels. ClarionDoor's deep bench of data experts, rapid implementations, guaranteed uptimes, and real-time scalability, deliver immediate improvements for insurers.

About Branch Financial, Inc. (Branch)

Branch is here to restore insurance to its original intent - a force for communal good. By tapping into the power of community, Branch aims to make insurance better, and more affordable, for everyone. That's why Branch has made it easier than ever to save money by bundling Home and Auto Insurance in just seconds, given customers the tools they need to constantly lower their own prices, and dedicated a portion of insurance payments to help those who can't afford insurance. For more information and to receive your bundled home and auto price in seconds, visit www.ourbranch.com (http://www.ourbranch.com).

About ClarionDoor

ClarionDoor is the leading provider of cloud-based distribution solutions for insurance, delivering enterprise-grade rating, quoting, and policy issuance for all lines and geographies. Built on standards-based web services and best-in-class user interfaces, ClarionDoor's proven software-as-a-service products have delivered millions of accurate real-time quotes for dozens for insurance organizations. For more information about ClarionDoor or CD Digital Distribution Suite, please visit the company's website at www.clariondoor.com (http://www.clariondoor.com).

