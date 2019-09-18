Verisk 3E Launches Cloud-Based Poison Centre Notification Application to Improve Product Safety and Compliance

Comprehensive Suite of EU Poison Centre Notification Solutions Offers Seamless Integration with 3E Generate, SAP EHS and SAP S/4HANA for Product Compliance

Carlsbad, CA, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlsbad, Calif., September 18, 2019 - Verisk 3E (http://verisk3e.com/), the leading global provider of intelligent compliance solutions, today introduced a comprehensive suite of solutions to enable clients to improve product safety and facilitate emergency health response in compliance with European Union poison centre notification regulations. The company has launched 3E Notify, a cloud-based notification engine that seamlessly integrates with clients' product safety and hazard communication authoring platforms to provide an automated, optimized end-to-end solution for the generation and submission of poison centre notifications. Verisk 3E is a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business.



Under the Regulation on Classification, Labelling and Packaging of substances and mixtures (CLP), companies placing hazardous chemical mixtures, such as detergents, paints, coatings, solvents, etc., on the market in Europe are required to provide notifications of the hazards of their products to enable poison centers to provide more effective emergency health response.

Verisk 3E's new cloud-based 3E Notify application automates time-consuming manual poison centre notification processes, including unique formula identifier (UFI) generation, data extraction and mapping, dossier compilation, and notification submission. The intuitive, user-friendly interface enables users to quickly review the submission information and provide any additional data elements. Built-in validation rules provide intelligence and facilitate the submission workflow.

3E Notify seamlessly integrates with clients' product safety and hazard communication platforms, including 3E Generate, Verisk 3E's Safety Data Sheet (SDS) and label authoring system, and the product safety capabilities of SAP Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Management and SAP S/4HANA for product compliance. The notification engine eliminates the need to extract and manually input the extensive product, submitter, composition, classification, toxicological, labeling, UFI, and other required data, thereby increasing efficiency and productivity.

In addition, Verisk 3E has launched a suite of services that include guidance in understanding poison centre notification requirements and business impacts, planning and analysis, data obtainment, UFI strategy development, SDS and label updates, and notification submission. Notification services are offered via 3E SDS Authoring, 3E Regulatory Consulting, and 3E ERD, a cloud-based regulatory documentation solution.

"Our global clients tell us EU poison centre notification is among their most challenging regulatory obligations," said Edmund Webecke, president, Verisk 3E. "For companies with hundreds of products composed of numerous chemical substances, the effort and complexity involved in data aggregation, dossier compilation, notification submission, and product labeling are significant. Verisk 3E is proud to offer solutions that enable these companies to better understand the impact of the regulation on their business, streamline and optimize the processes required to communicate the hazards of their products, and help them improve emergency response."

3E Notify and EU poison centre notification services from Verisk 3E are available now.

About Verisk 3E

Verisk 3E, formerly 3E Company, delivers intelligent compliance solutions that empower companies to reduce risk, drive continuous improvement, and create new growth opportunities. For more than 30 years, Verisk 3E has provided clients with the expertise, content, live 24-7-365 environmental health and safety (EHS) support, and award winning solutions required to increase chemical and workplace safety, improve product safety and stewardship, strengthen supply chain stewardship, and optimize research and development decision support.

We are deeply committed to serving our more than 5,000 customers worldwide, including nine of the world's top ten chemical manufacturers, eight of the world's top ten retailers, and seven of the world's top ten pharmaceutical companies. Global locations include our corporate headquarters in Carlsbad, California, along with offices in Beijing, China; Bethesda, Maryland; Canton, Ohio; Copenhagen, Denmark; Frankfurt, Germany; Markdorf, Germany; Montreal, Quebec; Siegen, Germany; Sofia, Bulgaria; and Tokyo, Japan. Verisk 3E is a Verisk (Nasdaq:VRSK) business. Visit us at Verisk3E.com (http://www.Verisk3E.com).

