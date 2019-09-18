Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.09.2019

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A1JYNM ISIN: US4571871023 Ticker-Symbol: CNP 
Tradegate
16.09.19
19:16 Uhr
75,64 Euro
+0,16
+0,21 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
INGREDION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INGREDION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,80
75,10
17:40
74,78
75,11
17:40
18.09.2019 | 17:17
(83 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Ingredion Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 Per Share

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Board of Directors of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.63 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on October 25, 2019, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2019. This is the fifth consecutive year that Ingredion's Board has approved a quarterly dividend increase in the third quarter.

About the Company
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2018 annual net sales of nearly $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. With Ingredion Idea Labs innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company develops ingredient solutions to meet consumers' evolving needs. For more information, visit ingredion.com (http://ingredion.com/).


CONTACT:
Investors: Ryan Koller, 708-551-2592
Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)