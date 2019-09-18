Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest retail analytics engagement for a leading German retail company. This success story investigates the factors that led to a fundamental shift in the organizational structure, enabling the client to distinguish themselves by reimagining their workflows and business processes. It offers valuable insights into the current retail scenario and explains how a retail analytics framework can help you tackle the challenges in the retail sector.

In retail, where businesses can go quickly from rags to riches and vice versa, the customer's perception of your brand is crucial not only to stay in business but grow your business as well. Implementing an advanced retail analytics framework enables retailers to uncover in-depth customer insights that can be leveraged to delight customers by engaging them in profitable ways. With high-performance analytics at the core and backed by more than two decades of retail experience, Quantizg's advanced retail analytics framework enables retailers to find new and better ways of improving outcomes. This success story is one such example where we helped a leading fashion retailer to drive growth by implementing an AI-based retail analytics framework.

The Business Challenge

Retailers face challenges in deriving value from their data at every step of the process right from data acquisition to data integration and analysis. The client- a leading German fashion retail company faced challenges that spanned three core areas including:

Delivery of insights to the right resource at the right time

Lack of clearly articulated analytics strategy

Poor data management ability

"A retail analytics framework presents retailers with game-changing opportunities as well as empowers them to gain a front-liner advantage through unique insights," says a retail analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution Offered Value Delivered

The fashion retailer collaborated with Quantzig to devise a robust retail analytics framework to gain better clarity on customers' needs and preferences to build a more personal relationship. Our retail analytics experts adopted a comprehensive approach to developing a retail analytics framework to address the challenges faced by the client.

The retail analytics framework also empowered the client to:

Access valuable strategic take-outs to make crucial business decisions

Optimize core business operations to ensure profitable outcomes

Spot flash trends and improve marketing effectiveness through micro-targeting

Quantzig's retail analytics framework offered predictive insights on:

Analyzing customers' needs and preferences

Targeting individuals based on their requirements

Analyzing the customer base better than the competition and having the ability to orchestrate business decisions at the speed of insight is the new competitive battlefield of retail. Learn more about the factors impacting the growth of retail businesses.

