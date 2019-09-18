A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, has announced the completion of their latest advanced analytics engagement for a leading financial services firm.During the course of this engagement, the analytics experts at Quantzig helped a leading Canadian financial services firm to enhance efficiency, drive innovation, reduce risks, and improve customer experience.

The Business Problem

The client, a leading financial services firm, suffered from a siloed data environment that required significant manual intervention in day-to-day business functions. Also, the client was finding it difficult to integrate advanced analytics techniques throughout their business processes and set up a robust data management platform to effectively manage customer service KPIs, reduce manual intervention, and optimize the operating costs.

This case study explains how we helped the financial industry client with our advanced analytics solutions to manage their key business processes across business functions such as marketing, risk, and operations through the application of predictive sciences and advanced data analytics.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

Our experts adopted a holistic three-step approach to help the client tackle their core business challenges. The solutions offered helped the client to gain a 360-degree view of customers and improve business operations.

Quantzig's advanced analytics solutions also helped the client to:

Gain end-to-end visibility into customer journeys

Reduce data management costs

Quantzig's advanced analytics solutionsoffered predictive insights on:

Managing key business processes

Building a robust feedback mechanism

