Prodware (Paris:ALPRO), one of EMEAs leading providers of business applications, innovation and digital transformation services joins for the second time in a row the prestigious Inner Circle for Business Applications of Microsoft 2019/2020 Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable and innovative solutions that help customers achieve increased success.

An award reserved for the elite of "Microsoft's Inner Circle"

The Business Applications Inner Circle partners represent the top 1% of the total Business Applications ecosystem and drive more than 30% of the FY19 Worldwide Microsoft Business Applications Cloud Revenue.

The eligibility criteria for Inner Circle are based on the ability of its members to distinguish themselves by their professionalism and their superior level of excellence in deploying innovative solutions to support clients in their growth and development strategy.

The performance of the Prodware group ranks it in the top tier of the entire Microsoft Business Applications Partner Network.

A distinction awarded at the annual Microsoft event: the Microsoft Inspire

The formal recognition of Inner Circle for Microsoft Business Applications came during Microsoft Inspire, the annual premier Microsoft partner event, which took place July 16-18, 2019, in Las Vegas, NV. Microsoft Inspire provides the Microsoft partner community with the opportunity to receive the latest updates on the company's road map for the upcoming year, reinforce connections, share best practices, experience the latest product innovations and learn new skills.

"Each year we recognize Microsoft Business Applications partners from around the world for delivering innovation and driving unsurpassed customer success," said Cecilia Flombaum, Microsoft Business Applications Lead. "Our Inner Circle members are chosen based on their business performance as well as capabilities as an organization, whether that's creating IP, developing solutions, or having an industry leading focus on digital transformation. Microsoft is honored to recognize Prodware for their achievements this past year, their dedication to our customers, and their innovation around the Microsoft Cloud."

"We are extremely honoured to once again be receiving the "Inner Circle" distinction and are delighted to see that our dynamic commercial approach, our performance and our innovative industry focused solutions and services help us stand out", says Ian Mac Hueg Herlevsen, Corporate Vice President and Sales, Marketing Officer Partnership lead at Prodware Group. "This is a recognition of the efforts and skills of all our employees as well as our strategy to continually invest in innovation and deliver the best possible solutions for our customers to become their trusted advisors."

Next publication: 2019 half-yearly results: Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019, after close of trading.

About Prodware

Emboldened by three decades of solid experience and know-how in the field of IT innovation we have always thrived on delivering value and expertise to our customers worldwide. Whether enabling ambitious Cloud strategies, artificial intelligence driven decision-making tools or IoT applications. Prodware keeps paving the way to innovation.

Prodware has embraced technology advances and breakthroughs helping companies step into the future by building the business models of tomorrow across the manufacturing, retail distribution, professional services and finance verticals.

The Prodware group is a global company with regional offices in 15 countries with more than 1300 employees generating €176 m in annual revenue in 2018. Prodware SA is listed on Euronext Growth and is eligible for the FCPI investment fund and the PEA/PME share savings plan.

More information: www.prodware-group.com

EURONEXT GROWTH

ISIN FR0010313486 ALPRO FTSE 972 IT Services

Prodware is eligible for inclusion in FCPIs Prodware is a responsible company and is a signatory to the UN Global Compact.

