Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

.

Balanced Risk Shares (IVPB)

The Company announces that, on 18 September 2019 it repurchased 97,000 Balanced Risk Shares of 1p each at 141p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number Balanced Risk Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 5,254,218.

The total number of Balanced Risk Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 5,254,218 Balanced Risk Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 5,520,850.

.

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 18 September 2019 it repurchased 90,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 172.50p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 11,056,812.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 11,056,812 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 32,549,709.

.

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 18 September 2019 it repurchased 200,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 205.79p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 7,779,789.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 7,779,789 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 31,189,234.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

18 September 2019