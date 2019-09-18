The past few months have been transformative for RhoVac. The company completed a large rights issue, published final follow-up results from its Phase I/II trial with RV001 in prostate cancer and is about to enrol the first patient to a new controlled efficacy Phase IIb trial. On the corporate side of the business, a new CEO was appointed, bringing a wealth of business development expertise, a strategic fit given RhoVac's priorities over the next two to three years. The recently received EU Horizon 2020 grant of €2.5m will not only provide a financial support from the EU Commission, but we also view it as a form of external validation. We have increased our valuation to SEK885.1m or SEK46.5/share (vs SEK37.2/share previously).

