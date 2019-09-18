Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.09.2019

WKN: 915268 ISIN: FR0000063737 
Stuttgart
18.09.19
15:56 Uhr
31,750 Euro
-0,100
-0,31 %
18.09.2019 | 18:12
(87 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

AUBAY: 2019 Half-Yearly Results: Further improvement in recurring operating margin: 9.2% - Interim dividend: EUR 0.33

In € thousandsH1 2019H1 2018Change
Revenue208,115197,346+5.5%
Operating profit from ordinary activities19,06917,457+9.2%
As a % of revenue9.2%8.8%
Other operating income and expenses(1,433)(1,428)
Operating profit17,63616,029+10.0%
Net financial income/(expense)(306)(155)
Tax (expense)/income(5,838)(4,847)
Net income from consolidated companies11,49211,027+4.2%
As a % of revenue5.5%5.6%
Net income attributable to owners of the parent11,49211,027

Aubay's Board of Directors, which met on September 18, 2019 under Chairman Christian Aubert, approved the consolidated financial statements for the first six months of 2019. The financial statements have been reviewed by the company's Statutory Auditors who will shortly issue their reports.

Aubay posted another solid performance, with improved results for the first half of 2019. Revenue for the first six months of the year increased 5.5% in organic terms to €208.1 million.

Operating margin from ordinary activities up by 40 basis points over the period, at 9.2%.

The Group's operating margin from ordinary activities came in at 9.2%, versus 8.8% for first-half 2018, up 40 basis points despite one less billable day. Business in France accounted for 9.7% of the figure and international business 8.6%.

Operating profit from ordinary activities was up 9.2% at €19.1 million, versus €17.5 million in first-half 2018. The increase, which is higher than the increase in revenue, is directly linked to the improvement in the gross margin. The first?time application of IFRS 16 did not have a material impact on recurring operating income (positive €60 thousand).

The Group reported a financial expense of €306 thousand for the period, compared to €155 thousand in first?half 2018. This figure includes a €150 thousand expense related to the first-time application of IFRS 16.

The tax expense amounted to €5.8 million, representing an effective tax rate of 34%, versus 31% one year earlier. This increase is due to the competitiveness and employment tax reform in France, which saw the former tax credit system replaced by lower contributions.

Half-yearly net income of €11.5 million

After non-ordinary expenses, which primarily included the cost of free shares and other one-off expenses that remained stable year on year, attributable net income was up 4.2% over the period at €11.5 million.

Net cash position (excluding rental liabilities) of €4.6 million

Cash from operations amounted to €12.1 million, compared to €1.5 million in first-half 2018. The sharp rise was due to positive cash flows for €4.2 million and the optimization of working capital for a positive €6.3 million, despite the seasonal effect generally being unfavorable in the first half of the year.

Dividends paid to shareholders amounted to €4.3 million during the period.

Overall, net cash (excluding lease liabilities resulting from the application of IFRS 16) amounted to €4.6 million at June 30, 2019.

Outlook

In a constant drive towards greater expertise, our clients' expectations in terms of innovation remain high.

In view of these market conditions, Aubay is ideally positioned, leveraging a consistently demanding and selective recruitment policy, to develop and gain market share in the months and years to come.

The targets published in our 2019 second-quarter revenue press release remain unchanged, namely:

  • Revenue of €425 million, corresponding to organic growth of 5% to 7%
  • Operating margin from ordinary activities between 9.5% and 10.5%.

Interim dividend of €0.33

In light of this excellent performance, the Board of Directors has decided to pay an interim dividend of €0.33 per share for the current fiscal year on November 12, 2019. As a reminder, the interim dividend paid in November 2018 was €0.27 per share.

Next publication

2019 third-quarter revenue: Wednesday, October 23 after the close of trading.

Glossary/Alternative performance indicators

Organic revenue growth: this refers to growth calculated for a constant scope of activity for a given period, excluding revenue from companies that were acquired or sold during the period. As Aubay conducts most of its business in the euro zone, any impact from changes in exchange rates is minimal.

Operating profit from ordinary activities: this indicator corresponds to operating profit before the cost of free shares and other income and expenses that are unusual, significant or infrequent and that are booked separately in order to facilitate the understanding of an entity's operating performance.

Operating margin from ordinary activities: this indicator, which is expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of operating profit from ordinary activities to revenue.

Net debt or net cash: this indicator represents the difference between an entity's cash and debt. If the result is negative, it is referred to as net debt. If it is positive, it is referred to as net cash.

About AUBAY Group

Aubay is a digital services company working alongside some of the biggest names in the Banking, Finance, Insurance, Manufacturing, Energy, Transport and Telecoms sectors. It had 6,236 employees in 7 countries (France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom) at June 30, 2019. Aubay generated revenue of €400.6 million in 2018.

NYSE Euronext, Compartiment B - ISIN FR0000063737-AUB - Reuters AUBT.PA - Bloomberg AUB:FP

Alexandra Prisa - Actus Finance - Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 35 79 - E-mail: aprisa@actus.fr

David Fuks- Co-Chief Operating Officer - Finance Department +33 (0)1 46 10 67 67 - E-mail: dfuks@aubay.com

APPENDICES

Consolidated statement at June 30, 2019
ASSETS (€ 000s)30/06/201931/12/2018
Goodwill124,101124,101
Intangible assets665678
Property, plant and equipment5,2425,284
Use rights relating to leases24,063
Equity-accounted investees--
Other financial assets2,3192,309
Deferred tax assets2,1732,126
Other non-current assets141
NON-CURRENT ASSETS158,704134,498
Inventories and work in progress436378
Assets on contracts36,86820,649
Trade receivables and related accounts101,462115,760
Other receivables and accruals35,856 35,892
Marketable securities977 0
Cash at bank and in hand20,393 19,519
CURRENT ASSETS195,992192,198
TOTAL ASSETS354,696326,696
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (€ '000s)30/06/201931/12/2018
Capital6,597 6,568
Additional paid-in capital and consolidated reserves154,863 131,515
Net income attributable to the Group11,492 27,327
Shareholders' equity attributable to the Group172,952165,410
Attributable to non-controlling interests00
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY172,952165,410
Borrowings and financial liabilities: non-current portion8,39210,493
Rental debts: non-current portion21,453
Deferred tax liabilities56
Provisions for contingencies and expenses5,5675,328
Other non-current liabilities32
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES35,42015,829
Borrowings and financial liabilities: current portion8,3348,819
Rental debts: current portion2,696
Trade payables and related accounts26,91526,530
Liabilities on contracts12,51317,528
Other payables and accruals95,86692,580
CURRENT LIABILITIES146,324145,457
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES354,696326,696

Consolidated statement of income as of June 30, 2019
(€ 000s)30/06/2019%30/06/2018%
Revenue208 115100%197 346100%
Other operating income72 89
Purchases used in production and external charges(37,711) (39,724)
Staff costs(146,237) (137,684)
Taxes other than on income(1,713) (1,692)
Amortisation, depreciation and provisions(3, 546) (835)
Change in inventories of work in progress and finished goods
Other current operating income and expenses89 (43)
Operating profit from ordinary activities19,0699.2%17,4578.8%
Expenses linked to restricted share units and similar awards(743) (733)
Current operating income18,3268.8%16,7248.5%
Other operating income and expenses(690) (695)
Operating profit17,6368.5%16,0298.1%
Income from cash and cash equivalents
Net borrowing costs(177) (249)
Other financial income and expenses(129) 94
Net financial income (expense)(306) (155)
Income tax expense(5,838) (4,847)
Income from equity-accounted investees
Net income before results of discontinued operations or assets held for sale11,492 11,027
Net income after tax of discontinued operations or assets held for sale
Net income11,4925.5%11,0275.6%
Attributable to shareholders11,492 11,027
Attributable to non-controlling interests0 0
Basic weighted average number of shares13,180,931 13,113,301
Earnings per share0.87 0.84
Diluted weighted average number of shares13,279,431 13,214,801
Diluted earnings per share0.87 0.83

Consolidated statement of cash flow at June 30, 2019
(€ "000s)30/06/201930/06/2018
Consolidated net income (including non-controlling interest)11,49211,027
Income from equity-accounted investees
Net exceptional depreciation, amortisation and provisions relating to leases3,661813
Non-cash expenses and income relating to share-based payments743733
Other non-cash items (31)
Dividend income(88)(7)
Gains and losses on disposals of fixed assets6(17)
Cash flow after net interest expense and tax15,81412,518
Net borrowing costs177249
Tax expense (including deferred taxes)5,8384,847
Cash flow before net interest expense and tax (A)21,82917,614
Income tax payments (B)(5,403)(5,484)
Change in trade and other receivables (C)(5,753)(13,673)
Change in trade and other payables (C)1,4573,039
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (D) = (A+B+C)12,1301,496
Outflows for the acquisition of tangible and intangible fixed assets(1,871)(1,308)
Inflows from the disposal of tangible and intangible fixed assets
Outflows for the acquisition of financial assets(4)
Inflows from the disposal of financial assets32
Change in loans and advances granted(6)30
Outflows (inflows) linked to business combinations net of cash acquired
Dividends and grants received887
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities(1,761)(1,271)
Proceeds from capital increases
Amounts received upon the exercise of stock options 31
Purchases of treasury shares for cancellation
Purchases of and proceeds from the sale of treasury shares 31
Dividends paid in the period
-Net dividends paid to parent company shareholders(4,354)(3,151)
-Dividends paid to the non-controlling shareholders of consolidated companies (18)
Inflows from new borrowings1,2358,155
Repayment of financial debt(4,176)(6,025)
Repayment of loan debt(2,607)
Net interest payments(173)(283)
The purchase of non-controlling interests (put options) (2,196)
Other financial flows
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (F)(10,075)(3,456)
Effects of changes in foreign exchange rates (G)(1)(2)
Change in net cash (D+E+F+G)293(3,233)
Opening cash and cash equivalents19,37216,492
Closing cash and cash equivalents19,66513,259
Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:
Télécharger le PDF

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2019 Actusnews Wire