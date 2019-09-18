Anzeige
WKN: 876736 ISIN: FR0000039091 
ROBERTET: FIRST SEMESTER 2019 - ACTIVITY AND PROFIT GROWTH

FIRST SEMESTER 2019

Activity and profit growth

Consolidated Accounts (In thousands of Euros)30 June 2019%30 June 2018%Variation
Turnover287 710100%270 931100%6,2%
EBITDA52 17818,1%45 90116,9%13.7 %
NET PROFIT
Group share		29 42210,2%27 65210,2%6.4%

Robertet's Board of Directors met in Grasse on September 17, 2019 under the chairmanship of Mr. Philippe Maubert and closed the financial statements for the first semester of 2019, which was reviewed by Statutory Auditors.

As of June 30, 2019 its turnover grew by 6.2% (4% at constant currency).

Half-year result reached 29.4 Million Euros with a 6% growth due to good performances of French and Asian entities, and to a lesser degree due to Sub-Saharan Africa and Health & beauty Division.

The EBITDA growth by 13% (9% before the impact of the IFRS16 standard) is sound.

As of August 31, an inflection of the activity has to be taken into account. Consolidated sales amounted to 381 Million Euros, representing an increase of 5%.

The financial statement, without indebtedness, allows the Group to seize any growth opportunity that would arise as part of its strategy.

