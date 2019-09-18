The "UK Family Law Consumer Research Report 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest consumer research findings show that almost a third of individuals involved in a divorce or civil partnership dissolution decided to deal with the proceedings themselves from start to finish. Another 10% started proceedings themselves but then used a solicitor or law firm to complete the process. The largest group still used a solicitor/law firm from start to finish.

The Family Law Consumer Research Report is a new report offering insights into consumer behaviour, perceptions, brand awareness, and opinions. This report is based on responses from 304 consumers that have been involved in a divorce or civil partnership dissolution in the last five years.

Other headlines from the survey include:

A clear majority paid for their advice under a fixed fee arrangement but only half of these actually paid the fee at the end that they were quoted at the start. Most faced higher fees than they were originally quoted.

Client satisfaction with nearly all aspects of the service offered by solicitors/law firms is relatively good: just under eight out of 10 clients are either satisfied or very satisfied with nearly all the service features and delivery options offered. However, this drops to seven out of 10 clients that are either satisfied or very satisfied with the explanation of costs at the start of the proceedings.

Recommendations from others are the main way that individuals find legal advice. Two other methods of finding and choosing legal advice are mentioned by more than 20% of respondents. First, there are 24% that go back to a solicitor or law firm that they have used before. Internet search engines are used by 21%. Other digital channels are also becoming more important when consumers are deciding on a legal advisor.

Despite the emergence of online tracking of a case, or email and telephone communications, face-to-face contact with a legal advisor is still important for the overwhelming majority of those going through divorce/dissolution proceedings.

The Ministry of Justice launched an online divorce portal in 2018 where individuals can complete a divorce online. Almost one in four are aware of this portal. This is an encouraging awareness level given that the portal is relatively new.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Key insights

Unreasonable behaviour the main reason for divorce/dissolution

Overwhelming majority involved in undefended divorces

Almost half are aware of DIY divorce at the start, but the largest group use solicitors

Mediation is still not used by many but more would like to use

Solicitors still the main choice for advice but DIY divorce also popular

Representation in court is led by solicitors

Recommendations from others are the main route to choosing a legal advisor

Overwhelming majority still have face-to-face contact with their advisor

Fixed fees are the fee model for a clear majority

Variations in solicitor fees but fees over 10,000 are rare

Over half receive a higher than expected final bill

Client satisfaction is OK but could be better

DIY works especially for amicable divorces/dissolutions

Use of online divorce sites is low but relatively high use of government sites

Over a quarter of DIY divorces are completed for free

Most are aware of court costs early in the process

Some misunderstanding about pre-nuptials and mediation

Awareness of the new online divorce portal is encouraging

No-fault divorce some think it will make things easier

Was it simpler or more complicated than expected? More say the former

Very limited use of support and advice agencies

Market size and forecasts

2. Introduction Scope

Report coverage

Divorce

Methodology

3. Overview of Divorces and Dissolutions

Over half have been through a break-up in the last two years

In over seven out of ten cases, both parties agree to the divorce

4. Divorce and Civil Partnership Dissolution Proceedings

Awareness and use of DIY divorce is relatively high, solicitors in second place

Court proceedings solicitors in control

Almost half would have liked some mediation

Solicitors still used by largest group, but DIY divorce also important

Recommendations from others are the main route to legal advice

5. Service Delivery and Fees

Face-to-face contact is still important for divorcees and their advisors

Room for improvement in satisfaction levels with services

The majority are satisfied with the way their proceedings went and the outcome

Fixed fees account for over half of all fee models in divorce cases

Over 1 in 5 pay less than 1,000 for their divorce/dissolution

Final legal fees for almost half are higher than expected

The majority know early that they will have to pay court fees, and how much

6. DIY Divorces and Civil Partnership Dissolutions

DIY divorce/dissolution works for some amicable break-ups

Apart from government sites, use of most online divorce sites is low

Over a quarter of DIY divorces/dissolutions are free, over a third cost 500 or less

1 in 4 find divorce proceedings simpler than expected, but complicated for 30%

7. Understanding of Divorce Law, Feedback on Changes

No-fault divorce less than 1 in 4 think that it would make the process easier

Pre-nuptials and mediation still confusing to many divorcing couples

8. Advisory and Support Bodies

Use of advice and support groups is limited

9. Market size and forecasts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o77kov

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190918005765/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900