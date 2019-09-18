

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has named Robert O'Brien, a hostage Negotiator, as the new National Security Adviser.



The President made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday.



'I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O'Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor'.



Trump tweeted that he has worked 'long & hard' with O'Brien, adding that he will do a great job.



O'Brien, a veteran on U.S. foreign policy matters, is the fourth national security adviser that Trump appoints during his two and a half year old presidency.



O'Brien replaces John Bolton, whom Trump fired a week ago as National Security Adviser saying that he committed some 'big mistakes.'



According to the president, Bolton's stand on a number of foreign policy matters, including North Korean denuclearization, was not in line with his administration.



Trump revealed in a post on Twitter last Tuesday that he dismissed Bolton. But the former U.N. Ambassador claimed that it was he who offered to resign ahead of the president's proposal.



HR McMaster and Michael Flynn were the other National Security Advisers who lost their job under Trump's rule.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX