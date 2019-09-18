SEIF S.p.A: Announces pursuant to art. 17 of AIM Italia Issuers Regulations

SOCIETA? EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.: announces pursuant to art. 17 of AIM Italia Issuers Regulations

Rome, 18 September 2019 - Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. ("SEIF") independent Italian multimedia provider and publisher of several editorial e multimedial products, following the press releases issued on July 16 and 17, 2019 concerning the appointment of Alantra Capital Markets Sociedad De Valores SA ("Alantra") as nominated adviser, hereby announces that Alantra issued the statements required by Sheet 2, Section C of the Nominated Adviser Regulations on September 16, 2019.

***

SOCIETA? EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, the publishing company Paper First and the TV and multimedia content platform Loft. Recently, SEIF has undertaken a process of diversification to become more and more a media content provider at 360° degrees, starting a strategy of development of its products in digital key and data driven.

For further information

Ufficio Stampa

Close to Media - Società fondata da Elisabetta Neuhoff Via Caradosso 8 - 20123 Milano

Tel: 02.70006237

Fax: 02.89694809

www.closetomedia.it

Luca Manzato, Sofia Crosta, Giorgia Cococcioni

luca.manzato@closetomedia.it, sofia.crosta@closetomedia.it, giorgia.cococcioni@closetomedia.it

Nomad

Alantra Capital Markets Sociedad de Valores SA

Via Borgonuovo, 16 - 20121 Milano tel. +39 02 63671611

mail:

stefano.bellavita@alantra.com

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF