SEIF S.p.A: Announces pursuant to art. 17 of AIM Italia Issuers Regulations

SOCIETA? EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.: announces pursuant to art. 17 of AIM Italia Issuers Regulations
Rome, 18 September 2019 - Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. ("SEIF") independent Italian multimedia provider and publisher of several editorial e multimedial products, following the press releases issued on July 16 and 17, 2019 concerning the appointment of Alantra Capital Markets Sociedad De Valores SA ("Alantra") as nominated adviser, hereby announces that Alantra issued the statements required by Sheet 2, Section C of the Nominated Adviser Regulations on September 16, 2019.
SOCIETA? EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, Chairman and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, the publishing company Paper First and the TV and multimedia content platform Loft. Recently, SEIF has undertaken a process of diversification to become more and more a media content provider at 360° degrees, starting a strategy of development of its products in digital key and data driven.
