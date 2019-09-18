Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. Enjoys Success at the Battery Show North America 2019

Innovative BXS showcased in Novi, Michigan

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK:FLXT) joined other battery industry experts last week in Novi, Michigan at The Battery Show, North America, where Flexpoint engineers showcased the innovative BXS (Battery Expansion Sensor), while collaborating with Fortune 100 companies and other potential clients.

The three-day conference at the Suburban Showplace which hosted over 8,500 attendees and 650 suppliers, allowed Flexpoint engineers to meet with new and future clients to discuss BXS and its applications for worldwide corporations, including major automobile manufacturers, who utilize Lithium ion and Lithium polymer batteries.

Designed to detect and stop a Lithium ion or Lithium polymer battery from charging or discharging, the Flexpoint BXS was created to prevent thermal runaway-how most battery fires occur.

Demonstrations were given illustrating how the Flexpoint Bend Sensor® is used to measure the usual swell of a battery within normal limits with the option for companies to set their own parameters as to when the swollen battery enters limp mode, effectively shutting it down and sending a notice to the user that the battery is no longer safe.

While at this show Flexpoint received an invitation to the prestigious 10th Annual Battery Safety Summit in Arlington, VA from October 22-25, 2019.

"The public is becoming more and more dependent on these types of batteries," said Clark Mower, CEO of Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. "Even Electric Vehicles are coming to the forefront of car manufacturing and sales. Flexpoint's BXS is a low-cost, reliable solution that can handle the harshest of environments, can prevent injury, and even save lives. Several organizations, including Fortune 100 companies, have scheduled follow up meetings to determine the best working relationship with Flexpoint. With the advancements in this product and with the recently introduced speaker technology, the company has transitioned from a developmental company to a sales and marketing company generating revenues directly from selling products. The new sales and marketing team has developed an organized approach to leveraging product interest into maximum revenue and anticipates a dramatic increase in revenue during Q4 2019 and beyond. "

With confidentiality agreements now in place, new and emerging applications of Flexpoint's Battery Expansion Sensor will be at the forefront of battery safety implementation.

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (FLXT) is an innovative technology firm specializing in developing products that feature the Company's patented Bend Sensor® and related technology. The Bend Sensor® is a groundbreaking sensing solution that is revolutionizing applications in the automotive, safety, medical and industrial industries. The Bend Sensor® single-layer, thin film construction cuts costs and mechanical bulk while introducing a range of functions and stylistic design possibilities that have never before been available in sensing technology. Flexpoint's technology and expertise have been recognized by the world's elite business and academic innovators for over 17 years. The company is setting a new standard for sensing solutions in the "smart" age of technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that certain statements in this release are "forward-looking statements" and involve both known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such uncertainties include, among others, certain risks associated with the operation of the company described above. The Company's actual results could differ materially from expected results.

Contact Information:

Flexpoint Sensor Systems

Clark Mower, President

801-568-5111

Brokers and Analysts

Chesapeake Group

410-825-3930

SOURCE: Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/560164/Flexpoint-Sensor-Systems-Inc-Enjoys-Success-at-the-Battery-Show-North-America-2019