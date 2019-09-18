New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2019) - Offering a unique approach to press release distribution and software delivered as a service, Newswire customers can now leverage the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour to generate greater return on their media communications spend. Through the Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour, customers can transform their press release campaign into a comprehensive media communications strategy that is designed for greater brand awareness and increased traffic. With these benefits, businesses can create more opportunities to increase sales.

"Newswire offers a high-tech platform with a high-touch service for today's media and marketing communications by delivering software and strategy as a service. Today, the lines between the two disciplines continue to blur. Businesses are able to connect directly to consumers and their audiences through an integrated media communications strategy," said Erik Rohrmann, COO and SVP. "The Guided Tour is based on proven best practices, processes and technology delivered as a service. By executing the right strategies, customers create greater impact with integrated campaigns and strategies while lowering their costs."

"The Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour allows customers to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium with the help of a dedicated Earned Media Advantage Strategist," added Rohrmann.

Following its debut, Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour has been featured in both PRWeek and MarTechSolutions covering the success of the new service.

Customers can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage. Using the right strategies, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey for earned media opportunities.

To ensure the success of the services, an expert Earned Media Advantage Strategist leads customers through the journey every step of the way. The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

