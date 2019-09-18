

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Claiming the move will lead to safer and less expensive cars, President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he is revoking California's authority to set its own vehicle emission standards.



Trump revealed the news in a series of posts on Twitter, saying he is eliminating California's waiver under the Clean Air Act that allowed the state to set tighter emissions standards than the federal standards.



'The Trump Administration is revoking California's Federal Waiver on emissions in order to produce far less expensive cars for the consumer, while at the same time making the cars substantially SAFER,' Trump tweeted.



He added, 'This will lead to more production because of this pricing and safety advantage, and also due to the fact that older, highly polluting cars, will be replaced by new, extremely environmentally friendly cars.'



Trump claimed there will be 'very little difference' between the California emissions standards and the standards his administration plans to unveil even though the new federal standards are expected to be looser than those set under President Barack Obama.



'Many more cars will be produced under the new and uniform standard, meaning significantly more JOBS, JOBS, JOBS!' Trump tweeted. 'Automakers should seize this opportunity because without this alternative to California, you will be out of business.'



Ahead of the announcement, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra accused Trump of standing in the way of progress and pledged to take the administration to court over the move.



'It's time to remove your blinders, President Trump, and acknowledge that the only person standing in the way of progress is you,' Becerra said in a statement on Tuesday.



'You have no basis and no authority to pull this waiver,' he added. 'We're ready to fight for a future that you seem unable to comprehend; we'll see you in court if you stand in our way.'



The move reflects Trump latest attempt to roll back Obama's environmental legacy, as the current president has continually raised doubts about whether human activity is fueling climate change.



