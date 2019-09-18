PEDEVCO Corp.: PEDEVCO Raises $25 Million Through Private Offering to Fund Permian Basin Development and Acquisitions

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American:PED) (the "Company") today announced that it has raised an aggregate of $25 million of unrestricted cash through the sale of restricted common stock, including $12 million at approximately $1.43 per share from Mr. Viktor Tkachev, a seasoned oil and gas industry executive and investor who formerly served in several executive level positions at various oil companies which merged with BP, and $13 million at approximately $1.58 per share from SK Energy LLC, an investment firm owned by Dr. Simon Kukes, the Company's Chief Executive Officer. The Company plans to use the proceeds from these offerings to fund its continued Permian Basin development program and additional acquisition activities.

Dr. Simon Kukes, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with Mr. Tkachev's investment in our Company. As a respected and knowledgeable oil and gas investor and professional, we believe his investment demonstrates confidence in the Company and its management team, assets, growth plan, and the significant value proposition we offer investors. With more than $30 million of free cash and no debt, this investment allows the Company to complete its 2019 development plan and gives us flexibility to begin our 2020 development plan and intensify our pursuit of transformational acquisitions in the Permian Basin. We are currently in the process of completing 5 additional horizontal San Andres wells in the Permian, which we anticipate to complete in 2019 as planned, as well as participating in several non-operated projects on our DJ Basin asset."

About PEDEVCO Corp.

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE American: PED), is a publicly-traded energy company engaged in the acquisition and development of strategic, high growth energy projects in the United States. The Company's principal assets are its San Andres Asset located in the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin in eastern New Mexico, and its D-J Basin Asset located in the D-J Basin in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado. PEDEVCO is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

