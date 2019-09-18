Anzeige
Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics Schedules Conference Call to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results for Fiscal 2019

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced that its financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 will be released before the market opens on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

The company also will hold a conference call at 8:30 AM ET on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 to discuss the results with analysts and institutional investors. The call will include remarks by the company's management team as well as questions and answers. Interested persons may access the live call by dialing (844) 602-0380 (U.S. and Canadian callers) or (862) 298-0970 (international callers). It is recommended that participants call or log on 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time to ensure proper connection. A replay will be available 1 hour after the live call until Midnight on October 25, by dialing (877) 481-4010, Pin 53635.

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The company products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Dynatron Solaris®, Hausmann™, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM™, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

Contact:

Dynatronics Corporation
Investor Relations
Jim Ogilvie
(801) 727-1755
jim.ogilvie@dynatronics.com

For additional information, please visit: www.dynatronics.com
Like Dynatronics on Facebook
Connect with Dynatronics on LinkedIn
Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE: Dynatronics Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/560173/Dynatronics-Schedules-Conference-Call-to-Report-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-Results-for-Fiscal-2019


© 2019 ACCESSWIRE