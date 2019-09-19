

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Wednesday snapped the two-day slide in which it had given up more than 50 points or 1.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,985-point plateau although it may open lower again on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests volatility after the Federal Reserve trimmed its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points. The European and U.S. markets finally ended mixed and little changed but the Asian bourses probably will at least open lower.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Wednesday as gains from the properties were capped by weakness from the energy producers and a mixed picture from the financial sector.



For the day, the index collected 7.54 points or 0.25 percent to finish at 2,985.66 after trading between 2,982.40 and 2,996.40. The Shenzhen Composite Index gained 4.26 points or 0.26 percent to end at 1,655.61.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.18 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.55 percent, China Construction Bank collected 0.14 percent, China Merchants Bank was up 0.03 percent, China Life Insurance eased 0.10 percent, Ping An Insurance added 0.54 percent, PetroChina skidded 1.40 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) tumbled 1.74 percent, China Shenhua Energy dropped 0.86 percent, Gemdale soared 2.07 percent, Poly Developments surged 2.56 percent and China Vanke gained 0.45 percent.



The lead from Wall Street suggests a wild ride following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement.



The Dow added 36.28 points or 0.13 percent to 27,147.08, while the NASDAQ fell 8.62 points or 0.11 percent to 8,177.39 and the S&P 500 rose 1.03 points or 0.03 percent to 3,006.73.



The volatility on Wall Street came after the Fed revealed its widely expected decision to cut rates by another 25 basis points, lowering the target range for the federal funds rate to 1.75 to 2 percent. The latest rate cut was again attributed to the implications of global developments for the economic outlook and muted inflation pressures.



The decision to cut rates was widely expected by economists but was not without dissent from members of the Federal Open Market Committee. The Fed's economic projections suggest that the meeting participants are also divided about the outlook for interest rates.



Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in his post-meeting press conference that the central bank is prepared for a more 'extensive sequence of rate cuts' in the face of an economic downturn but noted that is not currently expected.



Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday, extending losses to a second straight session after moving surging Monday amid an escalation in geopolitical tensions after the drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $1.23 or 2.1 percent at $58.11 a barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX