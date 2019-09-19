Doubleview Capital Corp.: Doubleview Announces Flow-Through Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2019 / Doubleview Capital Corp. ("Doubleview") (TSXV:DBV)(OTC:DBLVF)(FRANKFURT:1D4) is pleased to announce a non-brokered flow-through private placement of up to 6,666,666 units (the "Units") at $0.15 per Unit for total proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share to be issued as a flow-through common share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable at $0.15 per share for a period of two years from the date of issue.

Doubleview has the right to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants if, at any time, the average closing price of Doubleview's common shares is equal to or greater than $0.25 for 5 consecutive trading days. In the event of acceleration, the expiry date will be accelerated to a date that is 30 days after Doubleview issues a news release announcing that it has elected to exercise this acceleration right.

Doubleview may pay a finder's fee in cash and/or share purchase warrants in connection with the Offering. The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month hold from the date of issue.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration work on the Hat Project.

About Doubleview Capital Corp.

Doubleview Capital Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSX-V: DBV], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia . Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact:

Doubleview Capital Corp.

409 Granville St., Suite #880

Vancouver, BC V6C 1T2

Farshad Shirvani, President & CEO

T: (604) 678-9587

E: corporate@doubleview.ca

