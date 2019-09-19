New order will help strengthen the company's transportation systems business in Europe

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO:6503) announced today that it has been awarded a contract by Spanish train builder Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A. (CAF) to supply high tech traction equipment for 88 Sprinter New Generation (SNG) Electric Multiple Unit trains for the Dutch rail operator Nederlandse Spoorwegen. With the company having already received an order to supply electrical equipment for 118 of the new train units in FY2015 (April 1, 2014 March 31, 2015), this brings to 206 the number of SNG trains in which Mitsubishi Electric's traction equipment will be deployed, comprising a total of 706 cars. In partnership with the German branch of Mitsubishi Electric Europe B.V., Mitsubishi Electric aims to strengthen its transportation systems business in Europe by means of this latest order, which is due for delivery between FY2021 (April 1, 2020 March 31, 2021) and FY 2023 (April 1, 2022 March 31, 2023).

Nederlandse Spoorwegen and CAF selected Mitsubishi Electric to supply the equipment for the additional 88 trains following an evaluation of the traction equipment delivered as part of the original contract, which is

already in use in trains running on the Dutch rail network. This revealed energy savings and other efficiencies resulting from the reduced equipment footprint and regenerative breaking of the Mitsubishi Electric traction equipment, which are helping to ensure stable and safe operation of the trains.

