VIATEK GC Named as Absen's Platinum Partner

MOSCOW, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The recognized LED display leader Absen has recently announced that it has appointed VIATEK as the company's platinum partner.

The enhanced partnership will see VIATEK, the professional Russian provider of AudioVisual (AV) technologies and multimedia solutions, reinforce its LED portfolio and provide a wider range of LED display products for its customers in Russia especially in the corporate and control room sectors that require reliable and high definition displays. By purchasing Absen LED screens from VIATEK, customers can get pre-project support, optimal conditions, comprehensive quality service and after-sales support.

"LED has become an increasingly important part of AV market. We are very happy to take our partnership to a higher level and have Absen's award-winning LED display solutions to complement our portfolio, which so far includes Acclaim A27 series, CR series, N series and Absenicon series etc.", comments CEO of VIATEK, Vladimir Nikolaenko, "Our customers will also benefit from the strengthened relationship. We look forward to working more closely with Absen".

As a recognized LED display leader in the industry, Absen has been instrumental to more than 120 countries and regions and has been the largest LED panel exporter for 10 consecutive years. The company has been focused on LED display business for more than 18 years and earned the reputation of providing top-notch quality products for its customers worldwide.

"VIATEK is a specialist AV technology company and we are pleased to have it in our Platinum partner network. We believe that with the efforts of Absen and VIATEK, our solutions and services will provide a new experience for our customers", remarks Alexander Liu, director of CIS market at Absen.

About Absen:

Established in 2001, Absen (SZSE:300389) is renowned for advanced manufacturing, full-service capability and high-quality LED display products for rental and staging, corporate, retail, broadcasting, transportation and sports industries etc. It boasts a global presence with 15 domestic and overseas companies worldwide in China, Germany, USA, Russia, UAE, Brazil, Mexico, Japan and beyond.

Absen VIATEK:

VIATEK Group of Companies has been a leader in the audiovisual technology market for more than 20 years. VIATEK has been in this field since 1997, offering its customers bespoke solutions that help them in their daily lives. The main directions of its business are distribution of audiovisual equipment, system integration, service and technical support.

If you would like to find out more, please contact Absen Russia office (absen.russ@absen.com) or VIATEK (info@via-tek.ru) or visit www.absen.com / https://www.szabsen.ru/