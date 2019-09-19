

ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - E.ON (EONGY.PK) said it closed purchase of innogy shares from RWE.



The 76.8 percent stake in innogy previously held by RWE has now been transferred to E.ON. E.ON now owns a majority stake in innogy shortly after the EU Commission cleared the transaction.



E.ON will also close the voluntary public takeover offer to innogy's minority shareholders. The minority shareholders who tendered their shares to E.ON last year will receive the offer consideration. By the end of the acceptance period on July 25, 2018, a 9.4 percent of the shareholders had decided to sell their innogy shares to E.ON.



Together with the 3.8 percent innogy shares that E.ON has since acquired on the stock exchange, E.ON then holds 90 percent of all innogy and thus fulfills the requirements for a squeeze-out under the German Transformation Act.



E.ON intends to acquire the shares of the remaining minority shareholders of innogy SE by way of a merger squeeze-out and thus become the only shareholder of innogy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX