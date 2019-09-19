AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF (BYBU) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Sep-2019 / 05:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 BUYBACK UCITS ETF DEALING DATE: 18/09/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 174.367 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 152058 CODE: BYBU ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBU Sequence No.: 20606 EQS News ID: 876295 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2019 23:17 ET (03:17 GMT)