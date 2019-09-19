

TOKYO, Sept 19, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu announces that it will begin sales of a new IoT Measuring device for the apparel industry. The new device promises to dramatically improve the efficiency of apparel sizing and measurements, and Fujitsu will additionally offer a companion app for recording information about measurements taken with the device.The measurement data generated by the new device can be transferred to a data entry created by an application on Windows such as Excel or Notepad via Bluetooth to the companion app. This makes it possible not only to improve the overall efficiency in the apparel industry, including for important tasks like measurement and inspecting goods, but may offer future potential uses in the transportation industry and the manufacturing industries.BackgroundIn recent years, as consumer needs diversify in the apparel industry, companies are increasingly paying attention to custom order and custom-made products in addition to conventional off-the-shelf product sales and sharing services. At the same time, however, apparel retailers are struggling to keep up with this trend, and mistakes in writing or reading vouchers for alterations of ready and custom made garments are a frequent occurrence.To solve this challenge, Fujitsu Design Ltd. conceived the new device and created a crowdfunded prototype. The prototype has generated interest in a variety of industries, and Fujitsu has received inquiries not only from the apparel industry but also from possible customers in transportation and manufacturing.Features of the ProductBy pressing a special button, the measurement data is transferred to the cursor position of the Windows application on the Bluetooth-paired PC through the dedicated companion app. This will enable the automatic input of values each time the measurement button is pressed, instead of manually transferring data to a recording sheet or slip, accelerating work efficiency and reducing errors in posting.By reading the special pattern printed on the back of the tape (patent pending), measurements can be made in units of one millimeter. Since it isn't necessary to rewind the measure tape when continuously measuring multiple points, users can perform measurements quickly and easily.Future PlansIn the future, we plan to deliver support for smartphone applications (iOS, Android).Sales Target30,000 units by the end of 2022 (Fujitsu's fiscal year ends on March 31.)About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.This release can be found at https://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/2019/.Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.