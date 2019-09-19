

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence fell to the lowest level in four months in September, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index fell to minus 2 in September from zero in August.



The latest confidence index was the weakest since May, when the score was minus 3.



The consumer confidence index has remained above the average of minus 4 points.



The economic climate sub-index fell to minus 3 in September from minus 1 in the previous month and the indicator for willingness to buy decreased to minus 1 from zero.



Another report from the statistical office showed that household spending grew in July amid higher purchases of home furnishing and household appliances.



Consumer spending rose 1.7 percent annually in July, after 1.4 percent increase in June.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX