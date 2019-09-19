

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lamprell plc (LAM.L) reported that its first-half results were in line with expectations. Looking forward, the Group maintained its 2019 revenue guidance range at $275 million to $350 million, with 100% coverage for the bottom end secured.



For the six months ended 30 June 2019, loss before income tax was $51.9 million compared to a loss of $20.8 million, prior year. Loss per share in cents was 15.20 compared to a loss of 6.42.



First-half revenue declined to $106.4 million from $155.1 million, last year. The Group said the acceleration of progress on the Moray East renewables project will result in a stronger revenue generation in the second half of the year.



Lamprell plc said its Directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend for the period in relation to current financial year ending 31 December 2019.



