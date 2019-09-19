

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch unemployment rate rose marginally in August after remaining unchanged in the previous months, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The ILO jobless rate rose to 3.5 percent in August from 3.4 percent in July.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 321,000 in August from 313,000 in the previous month.



The youth unemployment rate, which aged between 15 and 25 years, rose to 6.9 percent in August from 6.7 percent in the prior month. A similar high rate was last seen in November previous year.



