

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Murray Income Trust (MUT.L) reported net return before tax of 42.9 million pounds for the year ended 30 June 2019 compared to 21.6 million pounds, last year. Return per ordinary share was 64.3 pence compared to 31.6 pence.



On a revenue basis, net return before tax was 23.4 million pounds compared to 23.0 million pounds, while return per ordinary share was 34.9 pence compared to 33.6 pence.



Income for the period was 25.60 million pounds compared to 25.99 million pounds, previous year.



The Board recommended a final dividend per share of 10.00 pence, which makes a total for the year of 34.00 pence, an increase of 2.3 percent from previous year.



