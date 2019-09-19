

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's exports declined for the second straight month, while imports grew in August, data from the Federal Customs Administration showed on Thursday.



Exports decreased by real 4.4 percent month-on-month in August, following a revised 1.2 percent fall in July.



Imports rose 1.0 percent in August, after remaining unchanged in the previous month, following revision.



In nominal terms, exports declined 4.3 percent in August and imports rose 3.4 percent.



The trade surplus fell to CHF 1.15 billion in August from CHF 2.58 billion in the previous month.



According to the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, watch exports rose 1.5 percent year-on-year in August.



