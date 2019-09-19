

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to issue UK retail sales data. Economists forecast sales to remain flat on month in August, following a 0.2 percent rise in July.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the pound was steady against the yen, it dropped against the franc and the euro. Against the greenback, it rose.



The pound was worth 134.82 against the yen, 0.8859 against the euro, 1.2381 against the franc and 1.2481 against the greenback at 4:25 am ET.



