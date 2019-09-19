Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Notice of Results 19-Sep-2019 / 09:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Notice of results eve sleep, a direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland (UK&I) and France, announces that the Company's interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2019 will be published on Thursday 26 September 2019. For further information, please contact: eve Sleep plc via M7 Communications LTD James Sturrock, Chief Executive Officer Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer finnCap Limited (NOMAD and +44(0)20 7220 05000 broker) Matt Goode (Corporate Finance) Hannah Boros (Corporate Finance) Alice Lane (ECM) M7 Communications LTD +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: NOR TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 20635 EQS News ID: 876405 End of Announcement EQS News Service

