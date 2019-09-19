

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks eked out modest gains on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve slashed interest rates for the second time this year and the Bank of Japan reiterated its willingness to pursue additional easing measures to support the economy.



The Bank of England is expected to leave rates on hold amid Brexit uncertainty when it announces its monetary policy decision later in the day.



Earlier in the day, the Swiss National Bank pledged to remain active in the currency markets to ease upward pressure on the safe-haven franc.



The benchmark DAX was up 34 points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,423 after inching up 0.1 percent in the previous session.



Lender Commerzbank rallied 3.4 percent and rival Deutsche Bank advanced 1.4 percent.



Siemens AG edged up slightly after appointing Roland Busch as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, effective October 1, 2019.



Electric utility company E.ON gained half a percent after closing purchase of innogy shares from RWE.



Steel producers Salzgitter and ThyssenKrupp were moving lower after U.S. Steel Corp cut its outlook.



