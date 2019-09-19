The global soft magnetic powder market size is poised to reach USD 1.81 thousand tons by 2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005252/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global soft magnetic powder market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Technological advances in transformers, the growing use of silicon steel in the electrical and electronics industry, and the increasing investment opportunities in APAC are some major factors that will drive market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio. Request Free Sample Pages.

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of electric motors in automotive applications. In addition, growth in data center infrastructure is anticipated to further boost the soft magnetic powder market during the forecast period.

Emissions from fossil fuel-based vehicles account for a significant share of global air pollution. The adoption of electric vehicles offer an effective solution to resolve this issue. Many countries are offering financial incentives to encourage the purchase of EVs. Moreover, the growth of the hybrid segment and the reducing cost of hybrid passenger cars are significant developments in the automotive motors market. This will drive the automotive motors, which in turn, will boost the demand for soft magnetic powder.

Furthermore, soft magnetic powder is widely used to produce electronic components, which are used in data center infrastructure. The demand for data center infrastructure is also growing because of the reduced cost, better scalability, and high availability of storage offered by cloud storage systems. Hence, the growth of data center infrastructure is expected to increase the demand for electronic components required in data centers, which will in turn drive the growth of the global soft magnetic powder market during the forecast period.

For More Information: Request Free Sample Pages

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies prominent vendors of the market:

Arnold Magnetic Technologies

DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES

FJ Industries AS

Hitachi Metals Ltd.

Höganäs AB

SG Technologies Ltd.

Sintex AS

Steward Advanced Materials LLC.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.

VACUUMSCHMELZE GmbH Co. KG

Market Segmentation by Category and Product Types:

The Soft Magnetic Powder Market can be broadly categorized into the following:

Electrical steel

Cold-rolled lamination steel

Soft ferrites

Amorphous steel

Others

Key Regions for the Soft Magnetic Powder Market:

Featuring a breakdown of region wise market shares until 2019.

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Materials Market are:

Gravure Printing Inks Market- Global Gravure Printing Inks Market by application (packaging, publication, furniture, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Expanded Polystyrene Market- Global Expanded Polystyrene Market by application (electronic appliances, food and beverages, healthcare, and other applications) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190919005252/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com