KEYWORDS STUDIOS

Keywords saw strong revenue growth in H119 (17.5% like-for-like, l-f-l) and although investment and some one-off factors compressed margins, the company looks well placed to sustain double-digit EPS growth in the future. We upgrade our FY19 revenue estimates by 5.2% and FY20 by 4.3% and although H1 investment, together with a revision to the adjusted tax calculation, compresses FY19 earnings by 15.8%. FY20 EPS reduces by 2.5% as margins normalise on a higher sales figure. The FY20 P/E of 22.2x is in line with peers, before factoring in the potential for organic upside and further accretive acquisitions.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...