SAGE Publishing Partners With Editage to Offer Author Services

- Authors can avail of pre-submission and research dissemination services through the new platform

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAGE Publishing announces its partnership with Editage, a leading global scholarly communications brand by CACTUS, to offer high-quality pre-publication and research dissemination services. The pre-publication service portfolio includes Manuscript Formatting, Translation with Editing, English Editing, Plagiarism Check, and Artwork Preparation to help authors traverse publication deadlines in a cost-efficient and timely manner.

In addition, published authors can avail of high-impact research dissemination services in the form of Infographics and Video Abstracts to successfully communicate their research to influence decision-makers, funding agencies, media, and the public at large. Authors can avail of these services through the new English and Chinese websites for SAGE Author Services.

Commenting on the partnership, Nikesh Gosalia, Director - Publisher & Academic Relations at Editage, said, "The scholarly publishing industry is witnessing a paradigm change in the face of the open access movement. This coupled with the fact that the volume of research submissions continues to grow at a rate of more than 6% annually, makes the case for pre-publication and research dissemination support for authors stronger than ever. Our partnership with SAGE Publishing will help authors across the globe to prepare their manuscripts, increase their chances of acceptance by the most suitable journals, and enhance the impact of their research."

SAGE Publishing in 1965 to support the dissemination of usable knowledge and educate a global community. SAGE is a leading international provider of innovative, high-quality content publishing more than 1,000 journals and over 900 new books each year, spanning a wide range of subject areas.

Founded in 2002, Cactus Communications is a global scholarly, medical communications and technology solutions company. CACTUS operates through two main verticals: Editage, a leading consumer technology business that provides editorial, translation, and digital solutions, and Cactus Life Sciences, which provides rich strategic and tactical content solutions to stakeholders associated with global pharma and device-making.

