Energy minister Norma Rocío Nahle García yesterday announced the tender round believed to have been cancelled in January had merely been held up by the inability of power lines to cope with new generation capacity. The minister added, expanded nuclear capacity is under consideration."The federal government recalls the commitment of President López Obrador to reactivate the process of the fourth long term auction (SLP) in which, once again, renewable energies would be the protagonists." That statement yesterday - made by Mexican minister of energy Norma Rocío Nahle García at a conference in Mexico ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...